Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandoski returns to training before the game vs PSG

With the tie inclined 3-2 in favor of PSG in the Champions League Quarters, the FC Bayern Munich boasted the return to practice of his scorer, the Polish striker, Robert Lewandoski who already trained alone this Monday on the eve of the match at the Princes Park tomorrow, Tuesday.

Lewandowski trained for the first time since his ligament injury in his right knee which makes him low at Bayern for the next few games.

Despite the good news of his return to practice, there is still no specific date for Lewandowski’s return and the duration of his leave was initially estimated at four weeks, although it was later considered that his recovery could be accelerated.

Lewandowski currently tops the Bundesliga scorers’ rankings and the Golden Boot rankings with 35 goals. Before his injury, it was taken for granted that he would equal and exceed Gerd Müller’s record of 40 in a season of Germany’s top competition.

With his injury, the challenge has become more difficult and much depends on when he can return to the courts and how many days he can play out of the six that remain to be played.

