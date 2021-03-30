Bayern Munich: Reveals Robert Lewandowski’s recovery time

The forward of the Bayern Munich Robert Lewandowski will be out for about four weeks after suffering a knee injury in last weekend’s game between the Polish and Andorran teams.

Bayern sources confirmed the injury of the player, who will not be able to play the league match against Leipzig or the quarterfinals of the Champions League against Paris Saint Germain.

The Polish team advanced on Monday that its forward would not play this Wednesday’s game against England, qualifying for the Qatar World Cup.

Lewandowski he had to retire due to injury in the 63rd minute of the match against Andorra (3-0), in which he scored two of his team’s three goals.

