Bayern Munich – PSG Champions League: Schedule and where to watch on TV

04/05/2021

On at 21:59 CEST

Ronald Goncalves

Fulfilling your responsibilities of the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, the Bayern Munich and the PSG will go to Allianz Arena this next Wednesday.

In this sense, firstly, Hans-Dieter Flick’s team beat Lazio (6-2) in the round of 16. Prior to that, the team finished the group stage in first place in its division, thus counting on five wins, a tie and a goal differential of +13.

On the other hand, those led by Mauricio Pochettino eliminated Barcelona (5-2) in order to arrive at this new instance of the tournament. In the same way, the squad finished the first stage of the competition in the first place of its group, registering four wins, two defeats and a goal differential of +7.

SCHEDULE AND WHERE TO SEE THE MUNICH BAYERN – PSG DE LA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

The meeting of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League between Bayern Munich and the PSG will take place this Wednesday, April 7 at 9:00 p.m., and the game can be enjoyed in Spain through Movistar Champions League, Movistar + and Mitele Plus.