Bayern Munich proclaimed Bundesliga champion

The Borussia Dortmund made Bayern Munich champion this Saturday – for the ninth time in a row – by defeating RB Leipzig 3-2 with a goal from Marco Reus and two from Jadon Sancho and without being able to count on Erling Haaland due to muscle injuries.

With defeat, the Leipzig runs out of mathematical possibilities to hunt down Bayern, who still have to play this Saturday against him Borussia Mönchengladbach and has seven points of advantage with two days to go.

Reus opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a left-footed shot inside the area after receiving a heel pass from Thorgan Hazard. In the second half, in 52, Sancho increased the count with a shot to the second post from Raphael Guerreiro.

Lukas Klostermann cut with a header in 63, taking advantage of a corner kick; and in 77 Dani Olmo achieved a partial equalizer by finishing off a shot from Hwang on empty goal.

The second half had been Leipzig in many respects and seemed closer to victory than Dortmund, who had been superior in the first half.

However, in 87 Sancho scored the third with an empty shot from close range after a combination with Raphael Guerreiro. For Dortmund, victory is key in the fight for the Champions League qualification.

