Bayern Munich players and their ‘cyber training’

The current German soccer champion club, Bayern Munich, launched online training sessions this week, aimed at maintaining the physical shape of their players and allowing them to keep in touch.

The measure was taken even before the Bavarian region decreed a confinement against the new coronavirus pandemic.

“We have already had three times of this very particular, cyber training,” said Thomas Müller on Saturday in a video chat with his fans on a social network.

“It is almost a training session on video. We are connected to a coach, sometimes our physical trainer, who is in Säbener Strasse (the club’s training center),” added the 30-year-old attacker.

“He teaches us the exercises and the whole team does them with him,” explains Müller, confined to his Bavarian farm, where he raises horses.

“We do gymnastics, exercise bike or treadmill exercises. We have already had a good program and we are still in top shape. We have never had such well-muscled abs,” he explained with a laugh.

The club was leader of the German league standings when the championship was interrupted.

In order to respect the sanitary slogans, Bayern soon asked their players to stay home, from Wednesday, before Bavaria decreed confinement in their region on Friday.

– Feeling of cohesion –

At the beginning of the week, coach Hansi Flick and his coaching staff prepared sessions of 75 to 90 minutes, which players must necessarily follow together at fixed times, connecting through electronic tablets.

The objective of these ‘cyber training’ is not to lose a good physical shape, despite not being able to work on aspects with the ball or more typical of soccer.

“We have to focus on maintenance work,” admits fitness trainer Holger Broich. “It is easy to manage physical fitness at a distance, with functional gymnastics, strength and resistance exercises,” he says.

Players are equipped with connected sports watches, which allow club doctors to receive basic heart rate data, such as intensity or recovery times, on their screens.

The other advantage of these online group sessions is the maintenance of social ties between athletes, who are used to living together all year.

“We talk a lot to maintain the feeling of cohesion,” says Müller.

“We demand the same punctuality and the same discipline (…) Videoconference training is an important moment in collective life at this time,” says Broich.

After the sessions, the players remain connected for a long time to talk to each other and continue to strengthen human ties, says the Bayern fitness coach.