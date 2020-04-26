Despite the pandemic, clubs keep an eye on the market. In an interview with the newspaper ‘Bild’, the sporting director of Bayern Munich, Hasan Salihamidzic, commented on the possible renewal with the goalkeeper Manuel Neuer and on the main ventilated names in the club for the next season such as: Leroy Sané, from Manchester City, Timo Werner, from Leipzig, and Kai Havertz, from Bayer Leverkusen.

Thomas Müller recently renewed his contract until 2023 (Photo: SASCHA SCHUERMANN / .)

Photo: Lance!

According to the director, negotiations with Manuel Neuer are still underway and the contracts for Thomas Müller and Alphonso Davies have already been extended. In addition, he commented that he intends to strengthen the Bavarian team for the next season, giving hope to the fans even with the pandemic.

– We want to strengthen ourselves with the best talents in Europe and also bring an international star to Munich, which improves the quality of our team and helps the team to offer our spectators strong and attractive football. – said

According to Salihamidzic, despite the coronavirus crisis, Bayern are able to go to the market and take advantage of the moment when the players’ values ​​are falling. Thus, in addition to the recently signed goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, there are names that the German team keeps monitoring: Leroy Sané, from Manchester City, Timo Werner, from Leipzig) and Kai Havertz, from Bayer Leverkusen.

– We are looking for a right wing, a left wing and a central defender. Bavaria also wants to intensify the offensive – he said.

