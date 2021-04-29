Bayern Munich manager surrenders to “Chicharito” Hernández and could more Mexicans in the Bundesliga

Rudolf Vidal, president of Bayern Munich in America, spoke about the new project of the Bavarian team to work with Mexican talent with a tournament called Youth Cup, which seeks to bring the German team even closer to the Latin American fans.

In an interview with Mediotiempo, Vidal commented that they want to have more Mexicans not only in the Bundesliga but also in the Bayern, mentioning several important players and making a special mention for Javier “el Chicharito” Hernández, who played for Bayer Leverkusen.

“I would love if there were not just one, but five Mexicans at Bayern Munich because that would help us like Rafa Márquez to Barcelona or Hugo Sánchez to Real Madrid. We have had great examples in the Bundesliga such as Marco Fabián and Carlos Salcedo in Frankfurt, of course Chicharito in Leverkusen. Who wouldn’t want Chicharito on their team? “

“With the Youth Cup as a letter of introduction, Bayern Munich will begin to touch Mexican soil to begin to strengthen a relationship that they do not want to lose.” – Jorge Gb (@der_skipy) April 16, 2021

Vidal also commented that this tournament arose after an analysis, since Mexico is one of the countries where Bayern has the most fans, so this cup not only serves them to search for talent, but also to reinforce their presence in the Latin American market , especially in Mexican lands.

“This Youth Cup is something we do in the most important soccer markets regionally and worldwide. That’s where Mexico comes in because we have data that the largest Bayern Munich fan base outside of Germany is in Mexico “

“We want to help the sport grow both on the court and off it, there have been more than 100,000 young people participating in the nine years that the Youth Cup has been running”

