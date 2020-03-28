The Bayern Munich he is ready to jump the bank this summer. In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the German club – one of the few European ocean liners that has no cash problems– I would be willing to put 100 million euros to sign Barcelona goalkeeper Marc Andre ter Stegen, as published by the Daily Mail.

This figure would convert to Ter Stegen in the record transfer of a goalkeeper in the history of football ahead of Alisson, who left Rome at Liverpool for 80 million, and from Spanish Kepa, who signed for the Chelsea after paying the 70 kilos of his clause in Athletic.

Bayern has a serious problem in goal, since has not reached an agreement to renew the legendary Manuel Neuer, who is 34 years old and ends his contract in 2022. The Bavarian club takes for granted the departure of the German international, possibly heading to Chelsea, for which he has already signed a young promise for the future, the goal of Schalke 04 Alexander Nübel, from 23 years. However, Bayern knows that it needs a world elite goalkeeper and has turned to Ter Stegen.

The signing of the century

Barcelona goalkeeper, ending contract in 2022, is immersed in full negotiations with the Barça club, besieged by a huge treasury problem aggravated by the coronavirus crisis. Ter Stegen feels a comparative grievance regarding the salary of some of his colleagues and requires a substantial contract improvement to renew.

For Barça the renewal of Ter Stegen, the most important player in his squad after Messi, it’s a strategic matter, but the numbers don’t add up. Of course, a transfer of the German goalkeeper for 100 million euros to Bayern would greatly alleviate Barcelona’s financial problems, but also would be the last nail in a coffin that Bartomeu It has been built to measure spout after spike.