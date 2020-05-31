Saturday May 30, 2020

With pressure from the first minute of the match, Bayern beat Fortuna on all lines and got three more points to continue dominating the Bundesliga. With five goals in favor and none against, the current German soccer champion is approaching a new title.

The ‘Bavarian giant’ pressed from the first minutes of the match, demonstrating his intention to continue the winning streak that brings them closer to a new Bundesliga title.

The first goal of the locals came by Benjamin Pavard, the French world champion winger, who scored in the 15th minute of the first half to open the scoring in favor of Bayern. However, they later stated that the score was an own goal by Fortuna’s central defender Mathias Jorgensen.

But the Frenchman would have his revenge and after a perfect cross from Kimmich, Pavard scored the second of the premises with a powerful header in the 29th minute. And before the end of the first half, Robert Lewandowski made his first goal against Fortuna wearing the shirt of the Bayern and the Munich team withdrew with a landslide for the break.

In the second half, the script was similar, adding more goals for the Bayern marker. The Pole’s second would reach the 50th minute of the match and in two more minutes, Alphonso Davies took advantage of a mistake by the Fortuna defense to mark the fifth of the premises.

After the fifth goal, both teams lowered the intensity and let the clock run due to the difference in the scoreboard. Thus, Fortuna sinks further down the table, for its part, the ‘Bavarian Giant’ is approaching a new German soccer title.