Bayern Munich: Hansi Flick announces that he will not continue with the Bavarians. Is he going to the National Team?

The Bayern Munich coach, Hansi flick, announced this Saturday his intention to leave office at the end of this season.

The coach of the German champion made this announcement in statements to regional television NDR and Sky after the league match against him Wolfsburg, which the Bavarian team won 3-2.

Also read: Club América vs Cruz Azul: Carlos Reinoso throws a dart at Ochoa and Solari prior to the Classic

“I have informed the club that I want to leave my post at the end of the season,” said the 56-year-old, whose contract with Bayern expires at the end of June 2023.

Flick’s future at the helm of Bayern was up in the air after being out of the Champions League after this week’s game against PSG.

To this is added that he is considered one of the candidates to succeed the German coach, Joachim Löw, who will leave office after the next European Championship.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content