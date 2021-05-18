Bayern Munich fired three “legends” of the club

Legends Forever or Legends Forever. FC Bayern Munich announced that three of its historic players from its contemporary history will not continue at the club after their contracts expire: David Alaba, Jerome boateng Y Javi martinez.

The reasons are diverse and at the moment the only one who would have equipment – unconfirmed – is David Alaba. The Austrian side and central defender would arrive at Real Madrid in the summer market to reinforce the merengue defense.

Legends forever. ❤️🤍 #DankeDavid #ThanksJavi # DankeJérôme – 🏆 MEISTER 🏆 (@FCBayern) May 18, 2021

While Boateng and Martínez have not yet had confirmed contacts with clubs.

Alaba played 430 games, scored 33 goals and provided 54 assists for the Bavarians. His jersey number 27 is in the club store next to the 8 for Martínez and the 17 for Boateng.

Jerome Boateng played 362 games, scored 10 goals and gave 25 assists. While Javi Martínez, with 10 years at the club, played 164 games with 9 goals. They dedicated a video to him and he said goodbye to the Munich fans in perfect German.

Times of changes are coming in the king of Germany.

Thanks Javi! ❤️ Der große @ Javi8martinez-Film! 🎥 Heute um 18:30 Uhr: https://t.co/VZmbVh4Gin #GraciasJavi #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/VXoLZdwkMv – 🏆 MEISTER 🏆 (@FCBayern) May 18, 2021

