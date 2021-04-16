Bayern Munich faces the challenge of renewal with many questions

Starting with the coach

Bayern Munich, after being left out of the Champions League against PSG, is now between the hangover of elimination and the challenge of a renewal in which there are many questions, starting with the future of coach Hansi Flick.

The mystery surrounding Flick has two components. On the one hand, his conflict with sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is already impossible to hide. On the other hand, Flick is known to be one of the main candidates to succeed Joachim Löw as German coach.

The two factors, despite the fact that Flick has a current contract to which the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge permanently alludes, could lead to a breakdown. The way the elimination took place, in the second leg Bayern could not fill the substitute bench, gives Flick reason that a larger squad was needed.

The casualties of Robert Lewandowski and Leon Goretzka

It is also true that there were casualties – such as those of Robert Lewandowski or Leon Goretzka – that are practically impossible to fully compensate and that their injuries have come at a bad time of the season also has to do with bad luck.

Flick is credited with winning six titles in his first season. In this he has the Bundesliga within shot with a five-point advantage over Leipzig. The issue is the immediate future and his relationship with Salihamidzic that many consider irreparable.

Alaba, Javi Martínez and Boateng

At the end of this season at least three players who have made an era at Bayern will leave the club. With David Alaba no agreement was reached for the renovation due to his financial claims. Javi Martínez and Jerome Boateng terminate their contract and there are no renewal plans.

These are three players who won the triple twice. Of the 2013 veterans, only Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller will remain. In that sense, one can speak of an important cut in the history of Bayern.

Although Alaba’s march is probably the one that has the most weight, the one that has generated the most conflict, it is that of Boateng in favor of whose continuity Flick had openly expressed himself. Salihamidzic, for his part, made the decision not to make an offer to Boateng public just before the opener against PSG, which did not help to appease spirits.

Dayot Upamecano, first signing for the next campaign

It is true that with the arrival of Dayot Upamecano, Bayern will have a guarantee center for next season who can occupy Boateng’s position. The other member of the central pair, before Alaba’s departure, may be Lucas Hernández, who could finally play continuously in his favorite position.

In addition, there are Niklas Süle and Tanguy Nianzou as alternatives. The central couple Boateng-Alaba, which was the sextete’s season, emerged as an emergency formula in the face of the injuries of Lucas and Süle who, at the beginning of the season, were considered starters.

