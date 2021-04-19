Bayern Munich: Erik Ten Hag and Julian Nagelsmanm, the candidates to reach the bench

The environment of the Bayern Munich was surprised after the announcement of Hansi flick last Saturday, when he revealed that he will not continue to lead the Bavarian team for the following season, which has begun to generate uncertainty in the final stretch of the Bundesliga.

Several German media have pointed out that the German board has started looking for the ideal coach to replace Flick, who managed to win six titles in a single season, something difficult to match.

Despite this, some newspapers have indicated that they have two candidates to fill their position, the first, Erik ten Hag, Ajax coach, who had already sounded in the past; however, they settled on Nico Kovac.

The second, Julian Nagelsmann, coach of RB Leipzig, who has been one of the great revelations in recent years, but who, recently, denied approaches with Bayern, who will try to convince him.