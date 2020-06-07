The Saturday activity of the Bundesliga was marked by condemnations of racism and signs of support for the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as another step by Bayern Munich towards an eighth consecutive title, which would extend its record.

The 22 footballers who participated in the meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Hertha Berlin put one knee on the grass of the central circle, united before the kick that launched the night game of the highest category, without fans on the stands.

Both the coaching staff and other team members did the same on the side of the court, bringing to mind the protest against police brutality and racial inequality, which was led by Colin Kaepernick four years ago, when he was quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

The Dortmund players had trained in jerseys bearing slogans such as “All united” or “Without justice there is no peace”.

Meanwhile, the Bayern and Bayer Leverkusen players used black armbands as a way to condemn racism, a little earlier.

The Bavarian team won that duel 4-2, after overcoming a deficit somewhat.

“Black Lives Matter,” read the messages printed on the Bayern team’s armbands, covering part of the Qatar Airways logo on the left sleeve.

EVERYONE TOGETHER

The teams’ gestures came as tens of thousands of people in Germany attended anti-racism protests following the death of George Floyd on May 25 in the American city of Minneapolis.

Handcuffed and on the floor, Floyd died after a white police officer put a knee to his neck, ignoring his pleas, saying he couldn’t breathe. The stifling maneuver continued even after Floyd went still.

Alfredo Morales, the American midfielder from Fortuna Düsseldorf, knelt before entering the match that his team drew 2-2 against Hoffenheim. Cameroonian midfielder Pierre Kunde did the same after scoring for Mainz, who won 2-0 in the derby, on a visit against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Emre Can’s goal in the 57th minute was enough for Dortmund to win 1-0 and stay seven points behind Bayern, with four games to play.

Robert Lewandowski scored Bayern’s fourth goal for 30 touchdowns in the Bundesliga season. It was supplied by Thomas Müller, who in turn accumulated his twentieth attendance.

However, both were booked in the first half and will miss the next match against Borussia Mönchengladbach, due to accumulation of yellow cards.

The Bayern players had warmed up with jerseys that had anti-racist messages in Leverkusen, where the local team had to cope without their young star Kai Havertz, afflicted with muscle problems.

He also had to play without fans, like the rest of the German teams, in the midst of strict hygiene measures in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Argentina’s Lucas Alario, Leverkusen striker, opened the scoring in nine minutes, while his partner Florian Wirtz, 17, sentenced the scoreboard in the 89th minute. He became the youngest scorer in Bundesliga history. The Paderborn, which is last, equaled 1-1 against Leipzig that was left with 10 men.

70

POINTS

are the ones who accumulate in 30 games played the leader Bayern Munich.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad