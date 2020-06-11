Bayern Munich starred in a new goalscoring festival against Fortuna Dusseldorf, which they won 5-0, a result that allows them to set a new record, since He already has 86 goals after 29 matches in the German Bundesliga.

This is his best brand in the 57 years of existence of the German competition. Under the leadership of Hans-Dieter Flick the Bavarian champion has achieved 61 goals in 19 matches. Another historical mark of the club, which is getting closer to sealing another league title.

“Statistics and records don’t interest me currently. I am only interested in playing a successful season. In Bayern everything is based on that you have to be champion and that is the objective that we have “, assured the coach nevertheless after the match.

Pole Robert Lewandowski, his great offensive reference, returned to ‘wet’. He achieved a double, with what has already marked all the teams that are active in the present Bundesliga.

Lewandowski now has 43 officials in this campaign, with which he has equaled his personal record, since in the 2016/17 season he reached that figure.