Bayern Munich He won his eighth consecutive championship in the Bundesliga and much of it was achieved by his great team of footballers. Among them, he highlighted the presence of the Canadian Alphonso Davies, who not only managed to raise the salad bowl, but also achieve a great personal and historical mark in the European competition.

And it is that the player managed to become the fastest in the Bundesliga by scoring an impressive speed in the last duel that the ‘Bavaros’ had with the ‘Lizards’.

“The maximum speed of Alphonso Davies 36.51 km / h against Werder Bremen is the fastest of all the marks of a Bundesliga player since the data collection started in 2013-14. Lightning, ”said OptaFranz, a specialist in this type of statistics.

36.51 – Alphonso Davies’ top speed of 36.51 km / h in Bremen is the fastest of any #Bundesliga player since data collection started in 2013-14. Lightning. #SVWFCB pic.twitter.com/FBGDrDXEOX – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 16, 2020

FC Barcelona could have it, but preferred to ‘save’ a few million

Negotiations between the two parties were so advanced that the representative of Davies He had traveled to Barcelona to speak directly with the managers of Barça. What’s more, some members of the club went to Canada to observe him in one of his matches with the Vancouver Whitecaps, his old team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona was willing to pay up to eight million euros to incorporate it into the subsidiary. However, the environment of Alphonso Davies he asked for 10, a figure that Les Corts considered exaggerated by an emerging player. Meanwhile, the Bayern Munich I prepared the check with the required amount.

Finally, Alphonse Davies arranged with the Bayern Munich in the middle of 2018. He played for a while in the reserve and this season, the 2019-20 season, has taken the great leap to establish himself as the great Bavarian winger. So far, he has 32 games and three goals.

