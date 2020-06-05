Bayern Leverkusen reportedly rejected Real Madrid’s offer for Havertz | League of Spain | Soccer

As reported by ‘Bild ‘, the German team would not have accepted a first offer for Kai Havertz.

Havertz, Leverkusen player.

Photo:

.

By:

Felipe Galindo

June 05, 2020, 04:40 p.m.

One of the pearls that Zinedine Zidane wants for his team in the next season is the revelation of the Bundesliga, Kai Havertz. The 20-year-old does not rule out leaving Bayern Leverkusen, and Real Madrid have already put their first offer on the table, according to the German newspaper ‘Bild ‘.

The European newspaper assured that the meringue team would have made a first offer of 80 million euros for Havertz, but likewise, the German club would have rejected it because they do not plan to let the player go for a value less than 100 million euros . In addition, as reported by the press, the team does not rush to sell the attacking midfielder, since Real Madrid is not the only team that wants it, at Bayern Munich it is also interesting.

Havertz has accumulated 15 goals and 8 assists so far this season, and the next Bundesliga date his team will face Bayern Munich, a match in which they will surely be watched by the Bavarian team. And of course, from Madrid too.

