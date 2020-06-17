Next Wednesday in the BayArena at 20:30, the Leverkusen and the Suburb on matchday 32 of the Bundesliga.

The Bayern Leverkusen He faces the game on the thirty-second day, wanting to add more points to his league table after having tied 1-1 against Schalke 04 in his last game. Since the start of the competition, the locals have won 17 of the 31 games played to date, with a streak of 57 goals for and 41 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Suburb couldn’t cope with the Union Berlin in his last game (1-2), so he will look for a victory against Bayern Leverkusen to straighten the course in the tournament.

As a local, the Bayern Leverkusen He has won seven times, has been defeated four times and has drawn four times in 15 games played, indicating that he will have to make an effort during this match if he does not want more points to escape at his stadium. At the exits, the Suburb He has tied twice in his 15 games he has played so far, so he will have to give it his all at the Estadio del Bayern Leverkusen to get more points away from home.

The rivals had previously faced each other in the BayArena and the balance is 14 wins, three losses and three draws in favor of Bayern Leverkusen. Also, the premises take a total of two consecutive unbeaten matches against this rival in the Bundesliga. The last time these teams met in this competition was in December 2019 and the match ended with a score of 2-0 for the Suburb.

Currently, both teams are separated in the classification by 22 points in favor of the Bayern Leverkusen. The team of Peter Bosz He reached the game in fourth position and with 57 points before the match. For his part, the Suburb It has 35 points and occupies the twelfth place in the competition.