Bayern go for the alirón in the return of Lewandowski

04/24/2021 at 08:00 CEST

After spending almost a month in the dry dock and not being able to help Bayern Munich avoid falls such as the elimination of the Champions League, Robert Lewandowski is back. The Pole is fully recovered and can help the Bavarians sing the alirón against Mainz.

The equation is simple: win and celebrate. With four days to play, adding three in Mainz would mean becoming unattainable and singing the alirón. Although it would be in a murky context: Hansi Flick had to jump to defend the sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, apparently definitive cause for the coach to decide not to continue the next campaign on the Munich bench.

“I think anyone can imagine what it feels like when one’s own family is insulted in that way. That’s unacceptable & rdquor ;, said Flick, adding that “Brazzo & rdquor ;, as Salihamidzic is known, “he has a wonderful family & rdquor; and that limits that must be respected have been exceeded.

IT WILL NOT BE AN EASY TASK

To win, Bayern will face a Mainz that is contesting the best second round in its history: it has 24 out of 31 possible points in this second half of the season. In addition, they have six games unbeaten (four wins and two draws). Coach Bo Svensson has scored 25 points in his first 15 Bundesliga games, the best start of any Mainz coach in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski also goes for his brand: With 35 goals on his personal account, he has four games to match the 40-goal mark in a Bundesliga season that the legendary Gerd Müller has had for almost fifty years.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

Mainz: Zentner; Juste, Bell, Niakhate; Brosinski, Barreiro, Kohr, Boëtius, Mwene; Onisiwo, Szalai.

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Lucas, Davies; Praise, Kimmich; Musiala, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Hour: 15: 30h.