Bayern enter the bid for Haaland

06/23/2021 at 1:22 PM CEST

Many clubs are interested in signing this summer to Erling haaland. The transfer market is scarce of ‘9’ of those of before, of those of the goal in the blood, and any new star is a very coveted piece. Now, among all those interested, including FC Barcelona, ​​they have to consider a new bidder, Bayern Munich.

Several times the ‘Bavarian’ managers have denied the most of wanting to go after Haaland, but something has changed things. As reported by Bild, the fact that Robert Lewandowski has begun to move to explore different options in the market, it has caused the Germans not to want to be left without a reference point, and the bet is Haaland.

“I’m still open-minded. I feel good at Bayern, the city is magnificent, it’s a great club. I have always been curious to learn a new language, a new culture. But I don’t know if it will be in football or after my career, I don’t even know, “were Lewandowski’s statements a few days ago in reference to his future.

In any case, the bid for Haaland is closely linked to the exit of ‘Lewa’, and Bayern’s stance has only changed because of the Polish forward’s change of mind, according to reports.

For Bayern, Haaland is not a priority now, but it will be if they see how one of the best ‘9’ in the world decides to take a course outside of Bavaria, and Bayern is an opponent always hard to fight in the transfer section.