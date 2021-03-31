Bayern don’t have Haaland in mind

03/31/2021 at 1:44 PM CEST

At the moment, it seems that the Bayern Munich will not go for Erling haaland. In a “Sport Bild” interview, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, president of the club has made it clear that they have no intention of signing him.

“I don’t know where the rumors come from. The only thing I can say is that we have the best footballer in the world in this position “, referring to Robert Lewandowski, who does not end his contract with the Bavarian club until 2023. “I am convinced that, taking into account his professionalism, how he trains and takes care of his body, that date will not be his end here,” he added.

At the beginning of March, the coach Hansi flick He assured that “nothing could be ruled out” regarding the possible signing of the Norwegian forward.

Meanwhile, Lewandowski is the top scorer in European football. At this point in the season it has already 35 goals in 25 Bundesliga games and he’s on his way to getting the Golden Boot.