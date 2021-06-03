Bayern could offer 80 million for Saúl

06/03/2021 at 8:11 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Rumors continue to happen in the transfer market. As reported by Claudia García on Radio Marca, Bayern Münich has closed the transfer of Saúl Ñíguez, Atlético de Madrid midfielder. If the rumors are confirmed, the mattress squad would live in the Bundesliga his first experience outside the Spanish championship.

Over the last few years, Saúl has established himself as one of Atlético de Madrid’s highest standards. The Elche midfielder has worn the red-and-white elastic up to 337 times, 70 more if we count the appearances with Atlético B. During this period, Saúl has starred in some of the great moments in the club’s history. Especially memorable was that goal against Bayern Münich in the semi-finals of the Champions League, when Atlético’s number ’17’ at that time dodged three rivals and drilled into Manuel Neuer’s goal.

That night of April 27, Saúl became the executioner of Bayern, one of the great favorites to raise the ‘Orejona’. Five years after that fateful night, the Bavarian team could exact their particular revenge after several attempts in the past transfer windows. According to the information provided by Radio Marca, the transfer figure would rise to 80 million euros.

🎙 Account @claudiagarciasv in #DirectoMARCA that Saúl has closed his departure to Bayern for 80 million euros ➡️ Rodrigo de Paul would arrive at Atlético for 40 million pic.twitter.com/3F6xNkxM8D – Radio MARCA (@RadioMARCA) June 3, 2021

The money obtained with this operation would be destined to reinforce the center of the field. The already known interest in Fabián Ruiz joins Rodrigo de Paul, Udinese midfielder for whom Atlético would be willing to pay 40 million euros. Without a doubt, Saúl would be a sensitive loss in the mattress ranks, although his prominence has been reduced during the last season.

However, the information coming from Germany is completely different. Christian Falk, head of the football section at the newspaper Bild and specialist in affirming and denying rumors about the transfer market, has denied through his Twitter account that the agreement has been closed.