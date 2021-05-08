Bayern, Bundesliga champions

05/08/2021 at 5:20 PM CEST

Bayern Munich have once again been proclaimed Bundesliga champion after Leipzig’s defeat in Dortmund (3-2). The Bavarian team, who with the latter already adds nine consecutive league titles, has shown one more season that no one can cope in Germany. Those of Red Bull, who have been their greatest rivals, have squandered all their options with their loss at home to Borussia Dortmund, who went ahead 2-0 with goals from Reus and Jadon Sancho, saw how Leipzig equalized through Klostermann and Dani Olmo and ended up taking the victory with a new goal from Sancho.

Led by Lewandowski, those of Flick They have managed to win 22 games, have given up five draws and have only been defeated four times, adding up to 71 points to date, a figure already unattainable for their pursuers. The duel that Bayern must play this Saturday against Monchengladbach starting at 6.30 pm no longer has an impact on the classification, the same as the other two days that remain to definitively close the championship.

LEWANDOWSKI REMAINS A KILLER

The Polish striker has been, once again, the leader of the Bayern Munich attack. With 36 goals to date in 26 games he has played, Lewandowski has become the top scorer for the team and the Bundesliga. In fact, the team noticed his absence against PSG in the Champions League due to an injury and ended up paying for it with the elimination. The attacker is 32 years old and in all competitions he has scored 43 goals so far this season. Without a doubt, a key piece again in the league title of the Bavarian team.