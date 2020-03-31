German pharmaceutical and agrochemical group Bayer will pay nearly $ 40 million in litigation in the United States over glyphosate, the world’s most widely used herbicide accused of causing health problems.

A group of plaintiffs accused Bayer of hiding glyphosate’s health risks when it bought its rival company Monsanto in 2018 for $ 63 billion, according to a Kansas City court document released Monday and released by the agency. Bloomberg.

In total, the group will pay 39.6 million dollars (35.9 million euros).

“The case was resolved to the satisfaction of all parties” and is “subject to the approval of the competent court”, Bayer said in a statement to ..

Two years ago, Bayer had another ongoing lawsuit in the United States, the most important for this matter, in which thousands of plaintiffs attack him for the suspected carcinogenic effects of Monsanto’s herbicides, including Roundup.

In total, these are about 48,600 accusations, the group said.

Bayer lost its first three trials in the United States and was sentenced to very high fines, which were later reduced in a second exam by the judge.

The group is trying, with the help of US attorney Ken Feinberg, to close the case with a settlement and could agree to pay up to $ 10 billion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Bayer denies its responsibility and recalls that since glyphosate began to be marketed in the 1970s, no regulatory body concluded that it is dangerous to health.