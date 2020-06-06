The emotions of this Saturday, June 6 are opened on day 30 of the Bundesliga 2019-2020when the Bayer Leverkusen seek to add a new victory that will get them back into the fight for Champions League positions, they will have to receive a Bayern Munich who will practically seek to seal the title on his visit to the BayArena.

Time and Channel Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich

Campus: BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany

Hour: 3:30 pm from Germany. 8:30 am from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 10:30 am from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET in the United States.

Channel: Fox Sports in Mexico. ESPN in South America. TUDN in the United States.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich LIVE

The box of Bayer Leverkusen He has had a good tournament staying in the fight for the top positions, but the goal is to reach the Champions League. After 29 days they have added 17 wins, 5 draws and have been defeated 7 times.

The Aspirin They come from a very valuable triumph last day when they visited Freiburg, defeating them with a solitary note of Kai Havertz.

For his part, the Bayern Munich He has set the pace of the competition being closer to the title by adding 21 wins, 4 draws and 4 games lost.

The Bavarians They come from a resounding victory last day when they received Dusseldorf, defeating them 5-0 with a double of Robert Lewandowski and goals from Benjamin Pavard and Alphonso Davies, as well as an own goal.

As he Bayer Leverkusen As the Bayern Munich they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that allows them to take a step in the fight for their goals; in the general table we find the Aspirin in fifth place with 56 points, while the Bavarians are leaders of the Bundesliga with 67. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich LIVE Time, Channel, Where to watch Day 30 Bundesliga 2019-2020