The German Championship has returned and on Monday it has a match of opposites on the table. Bayer Leverkusen, who are fighting for a place in the Champions League, visit Werder Bremen, vice-lantern and desperately looking to get out of the relegation zone. The teams face each other at 15:30 (Brasília), at Weserstadion. ESPN Brasil transmits the confrontation and THROW! accompanies.

WERDER BREMEN

Hardly pressed in the table, Werder Bremen need victory at any cost to continue dreaming of staying in the top flight. The team alviverde, who has one game less than the others, has 18 points in the standings, five less than Paderborn, the 16th.

For tomorrow’s game, coach Florian Kohfeldt will not have midfielder Davy Klaassen suspended and striker David Pizzaro injured.

– It looks like we’re playing the first game after returning from summer vacation. There is a lot of uncertainty. The trip to the stadium will be particularly strange. It’s exciting – said the Bremen commander.

BAYER LEVERKUSEN

Visitors arrive excitedly and dream of a Champions League spot for another year. With RB Leipzig stumbling in the round, the Lions can reach 50 points with a victory and set fire to the top of the table.

Coach Peter Bosz will have virtually the entire squad available for the match, with the exception of midfielder Lars Bender and striker Kevin Volland. Midfielder Paulinho, ex-Vasco, can win a spot in the starting lineup.

– We have to deal with the fact that there will be no fans at the stadium. The emotions will be different and also the fact that you can hear a lot more. We try to prepare for this with training of eleven against eleven in our own stadium – said the commander of Bayer.

PROBABLE TIMES

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka; Selassie, Moisander, Toprak and Friedl; Vogt, Eggestein, Rashica, Sahin and Bittencourt; Selke.

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah and Bender; Weiser, Aranguiz, Paulinho and Sinkgraven; Havertz, Diaby and Alario.

