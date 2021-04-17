Bayer Leverkusen get all three points at home after passing over Cologne (3-0)

04/17/2021 at 8:34 PM CEST

The Leverkusen thrashed the Cologne during the last meeting held in the Bayarena, which ended with a score of 3-0. The Bayer Leverkusen He arrived with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 0-0 in the last duel played against the Hoffenheim. On the visitors’ side, the Cologne lost by a score of 2-3 in the previous match against the Mainz 05. With this result, the set of Leverkusen is fifth, while the Cologne It is seventeenth after the end of the game.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Bayer Leverkusen, who fired the starting gun at the Bayarena thanks to a bit of Leon Bailey a few minutes into the game, specifically in minute 5. After this, the first half ended with a score of 1-0.

The second half of the match started in a positive way for the team of Leverkusen, who increased his scoring account with respect to his opponent with a goal from Moussa Diaby at 51 minutes. After a new play, the score of the local team increased, which distanced itself by making it 3-0 through another goal of Leon Bailey, who thus achieved a double at 76 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 3-0.

It was a game in which the coaches used up all their changes. On the part of the locals they jumped from the bench Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah, Daley Sinkgraven, Kerem Demirbay Y Lucas Alario replacing Exequiel Palacios, Tin Jedvaj, Wendell, Moussa Diaby Y Leon Bailey. The changes of the Cologne They were Dominick drexler, Benno Erik Schmitz, Noah katterbach, Salih Ozca Y Dimitris Limnios, which entered through Florian kainz, Kingsley ehizibue, Jannes Horn, Ellyes skhiri Y Marius wolf.

The referee admonished Edmond tapsoba by the Leverkusen already Rafael Czichos by the colonies team.

With this good display the Bayer Leverkusen He already has 47 points in the Bundesliga and is placed in fifth place in the standings, occupying a place for access to the Europa League. For his part, Cologne it remains with 23 points, in relegation place to Second Division, with which it reached this twenty-ninth day.

The teams will continue to play their next Bundesliga matches: Cologne will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him RB Leipzig in his fiefdom, while the Bayer Leverkusen will play against him Bayern Munich out of home.

Data sheetBayer Leverkusen:Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn, Marius Wolf, Ellyes Skhiri, Max Meyer, Jonas Hector, Florian Kainz and Dennis Emmanuel BonaventureCologne:Lucas Hradecky, Sven Bender, Tin Jedvaj, Edmond Tapsoba, Moussa Diaby, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aránguiz, Wendell, Leon Bailey, Nadiem Amiri and Patrik SchickStadium:BayarenaGoals:Leon Bailey (1-0, min. 5), Moussa Diaby (2-0, min. 51) and Leon Bailey (3-0, min. 76)