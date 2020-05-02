Bayer Leverkusen sports director Simon Rolfes explained on Saturday that the club is confident that the Bundesliga will resume its competition “in mid to late May”, despite the fact that the decision does not finish arriving and of the recent cases of COVID-19 in the Cologne of the German first division.

05/02/2020 at 20:08

CEST

SPORT.es

“The most important thing is that we are receiving good news from politicians in our plan to play without an audience. The government believes that we can do it. In the next week we will know what decision they make. I don’t know exactly when, but we hope to play in May, mid or late“, said Rolfes in an interview with the BBC.

The German league has had its teams training for several weeks and was confident in a government decision for April 30, but the matter was eventually delayed. to a new meeting on May 6. The Bundesliga aims to finish the remaining nine days of the championship before June 30.

German football plans do not seem to have been altered despite the fact that Cologne announced three positives in their team on Friday, after tests carried out a day earlier. The club announced that it will continue with training, while the infected will quarantine for 14 days at home.

For his part, Rolfes noted that Bayer’s protocol is strict, with tests every “three or four days”. “When they get up, the players answer five questions from our medical team. Then we try to separate them as much as possible,” he said.

.