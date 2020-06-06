Everything points to Bayern lifting its eighth Bundesliga in a row, but Flick’s team must tie it up as soon as possible. Of the five days that remain to be disputed, visiting Bayer Leverkusen today and hosting Borussia Mönchengladbach next Saturday are the two most dangerous games and where the Bavarians can finish keeping the title or, on the contrary, give hope to their persecutors.

06/06/2020 at 08:01

CEST

Roger Payró

Local manager Peter Bosz could become the team’s first coach to achieve three wins in a row against Bayern. This course was imposed in the first round at the Allianz by 1-2 and in the last match in the previous season by 3-1.

In case ingredients were missing, there will also be an exciting duel between two of the fittest scorers; Havertz and Lewandowski. Since the start of the competition, the Leverkusen striker has scored five goals in four games, one more than the Pole. However, Lewandowski has a total of 29 in the entire league for Havertz’s 11, which has been uncovered more recently. Flick retrieves Thiago for the date.

Dortmund will be very aware of the duel at BayArena, which receives Hertha with the possible return of Haaland. The Norwegian, after injuring his knee in the ‘Klassiker’, could have minutes again. Hummels is low by penalty. The Favre team is seven points behind Bayern and there is no margin for error.

Probable Leverkusen-Bayern lineups:

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky; Weiser, S. Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven; Aranguiz, Demirbay; Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby; and Havertz.

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Müller, Coman; and Lewandowski.

Stadium: BayArena.

Hour: 15.30.

Probable Dortmund-Hertha lineups:

Borussia Dortmund: Bürki; Piszczek, Can, Akanji; Hakimi, Witsel, Delaney, Guerreiro; Sancho, Hazard and Brandt.

Hertha Berlin: Jarstein; Pekarik, Boyata, Torunarigha, Mittelstädt; Skjelbred, Grujic; Lukebakio, Darida, Dilrosun; and Ibisevic.

Stadium: Signal Iduna Park.

Hour: 18.30.