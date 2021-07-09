BAXI Manresa ties young power forward Marcis Steinbergs

07/08/2021 at 5:51 PM CEST

Sport.es

Another reinforcement arrives at the Nou Congost, in this case for the interior positions. The young power forward Marcis steinbergs played a great role with the second team of Gran Canaria, which allowed her to debut in the Endesa League.

Marcis Steinbergs (Riga, Latvia, August 28, 2001) He arrives at BAXI Manresa to reinforce his painting and continue his progression as a player.

It is a “four” of 2.08 and he has already made his debut in the Endesa League with Gran Canaria, and that has been 2 years in training categories of state basketball. Steinbergs signs a contract for two seasons and two more optional.

In its passage through the LEB Silver, Steinbergs has played an average of 28 minutes per game, scoring 10.3 points, assisting 1.1 times and scoring 10.1. His debut in the state top flight went tonte Barça, playing 11 minutes, scoring 2 points and capturing a rebound.