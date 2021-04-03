BAXI Manresa sinks Bilbao further in an offensive festival

04/03/2021 at 10:27 PM CEST

EFE

BAXI Manresa clearly beat RETAbet Bilbao Basket in Miribilla this Saturday, by 96-108 after an impressive offensive display from start to finish that was unable to stop the local team, who were not a talisman of the red-and-white colors they wore to cheer on Athletic in the Cup final.

BIL

MAN

RETABET BILBAO BASKET, 96

(27 + 19 + 25 + 25): Hakanson (14), Jenkins (17), Serron (8), Zyskowski (10), Balvin (21) -starting five-, Rousselle (7), Brown (9), Alex Reyes (2), Miniotas (8), Huskic, Dos Anjos and Kjajic.

BAXI MANRESA, 108

(31 + 27 + 28 + 22): Ferrari (15), Rafa Martínez (3), Vaulet (2), Hinrichs (18), Sima (21) -starting five-, Dani García (2), Maison (9) , Janning (5), Eulis Báez (8), Eatherton (21) and Guillem Jou (4).

REFEREES

Miguel Ángel Pérez, Arnau Padrós and Alfonso Olivares. Without eliminated.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to matchday 29 of the Endesa League played behind closed doors at the Bilbao Arena in Miribilla.

It was not so much the success of the Pedro Martínez, that also, but the fluidity and the speed in the transitions what decanted a shock that the manresanos finished with as many assists as rebounds (27).

In this unstoppable Catalan flow (29/43 Q2 and 12/22 Q3), the American Seth Hinrichs (18 points and 24 valuation) and Scott Eatherton (21 and 19), but especially a Yankuba Sima (21 and 21) who ended up as the hero of the match for his teammates against a rival who will suffer to stay.

The Catalan pivot, still in training despite his 24 years, they remained stiff with an Ondrej Balvin to whom important free kicks spoiled his huge game somewhat (21, 12 rebounds, 9 fouls received and 36). Great game also from the visitor Frankie Ferrari (15, 6 assists and 18) and meritorious that of the locals John Jenkins (17 and 18) and Ludde Hakanson (14).

With this victory Manresa remains in the fight to enter the ‘play-offs’ for the title and Bilbao Basket misses some of the not many bullets that seem to be left to escape a descent in which they continue for another day.

A close first minute (12-12) after a good start by Ferrari and Hakanson gave way to a first Stretch on the Manresa scoreboard in a 0-10 led by the unexpected and surprising Sima (12-20).

A lot of scoring by the two teams and many visiting transitions that did not stop the locals advanced at the end of the first quarter a clash with both clearly above 100 points (27-31).

The fireproof Rafa Martínez, in action

| EFE

The high score was maintained during a second quarter in which, first, errors in Balvin’s free throws prevented his team from taking the lead (43-44) and, later, a 3-14 before the break, initialed by a great dunk from Hinrich, gave a wide lead to BAXI Manresa facing the second half (46-58).

The visitors from the changing rooms returned determined to end the clash with a huge success, while among the locals only Serron answered, even being somewhat touched. Thus the game seemed decanted with 50-67 and even more so with 60-79, with Hinrich and Eatherton destroying the Bilbao ring.

An 11-2 with two 3-pointers by Brown gave hope to the rojiblanco today with one minute remaining in a third quarter that, nevertheless, finished 71-86 with Mumbrú technique in the middle. Bilbao Basket returned to the charge in the last quarter with a 10-0 in two minutes that brought him closer to 5 points (81-85), but a loss by Jenkins and an error in the shot by Zyskowski returned the wings to a Manresa who regained a good lead (83-96).

The local team approached eight points again (88-96), but Sima kept making cash and he sentenced the match with a surprising mid-distance shot that gave his team 12 points two minutes from the end (90-102) of a match that ended 96-108.