Baxi Manresa is reinforced with the experience of Janis Berzins

07/16/2021 at 1:46 PM CEST

The Baxi Manresa announced this Friday the incorporation of Latvian forward Janis Berzins for next season, with an option to extend his contract for one more season.

Janis Berzins, 27 years old and 2.01 centimeters, comes from Stelmet Zielona Gora in Poland, and stands out for her physical power and her effectiveness in the shot of three (38%).

The Latvian forward will be the second player from the Baltic country for next season after the incorporation of center Marcis Steinbergs and comes to reinforce Manresa’s foreign game and contribute his experience in European competitions, as he has played the Eurocup.

Last season in Poland he was proclaimed Cup champion with Stelmet Zielona Gora and averaged 10.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Berzins is the team’s fourth signing following the arrivals of forwards Joe Thomasson and Elias Valtonen, and center Marcis Steinbergs. Thus, the forward position is covered with Valtonen, Berzins and captain Guillem Jou, who renewed with the Manresa club before the end of the season.

It will be Berzins’ first experience in Spanish basketball after playing in Latvia, Italy and Poland in professional basketball.

His signing responds to the need to accumulate experience for European competitions since the Manresa team will play the Champions League this season.