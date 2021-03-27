BAXI Manresa had Real Madrid on the ropes

03/27/2021

On at 23:11 CET

BAXI Manresa was one sigh away from giving the big surprise of the day in the Endesa League, when he had three times the victory against Real Madrid in his hands, but Matt Janning missed it, and allowed the group of Pablo Laso leave the Nou Congost alive (76-77).

BAXI

R.MADRID

BAXI Manresa, 76

(13 + 19 + 16 + 28): Mason (10), Janning (4), Vaulet (3), Seth Hinrichs (8), Eatherton (17) -starting five- Ferrari (12), Dani García (9), Rafa Martínez (2), Eulis Báez (5), Sajus (4) and Sima (2).

R, Madrid, 77

(17 + 18 + 19 + 23): Alocen (8), Carroll (5), Deck (17), Tyus (6), Tavares (10) -starting five- Laprovittola (7), Abalde (-), Jeff Taylor (1), Thompkins (-) Vukcevic (5), Garuba (9) and Causeur (9).

Referees:

Juan Carlos García, Javier Torres and Carlos Merino. Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to matchday 28 of the Endesa League played in the Nou Congost pavilion behind closed doors

Pedro Martínez’s team never let Madrid take off on the scoreboard and he played his best minutes at the end, where he equaled 73 and lost a ball to get ahead.

But the most offensive version of Deck appeared, which gave life to Madrid, despite the fact that it was close to leaving with defeat. Garuba sentenced with two free throws, and the Final triple, scored by Dani García, left the electronic in that tight 76-77.

The BAXI, from less to more

The BAXI, after a start with many doubts (13-17), grew in the second quarter to even get ahead (23-29), though a couple of actions from Causeur, they allowed Madrid to dominate at halftime (32-35).

In the resumption, Tavares began to show his law in the area and the whites achieved their maximum so far after Alocen’s basket (35-47).

But the Manresa team did not lower their arms, and with the points of Ferrari (12), the most inspired of the locals, they cut the difference to six at the end of the third quarter (48-54) and the game was still alive despite the attempts of the whites to kill it before the end.

Triple no prize

In the final quarter, BAXI Manresa believed they could beat Madrid, despite the fact that Gaby Deck (17 points) took on the offensive responsibility of the Whites, and kept them afloat. But a triple of Dani García equaled the match at 73.

Mason failed to put BAXI ahead, but Laprovittola took advantage of two free throws (73-75). With seven seconds, Manresa had possession to win, but Janning’s triple did not want to enter and Garuba, with two free throws, sentenced (76-77) with a triple to Garcia’s desperate, who could no longer alter the final result.