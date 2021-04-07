Bavaria announces “resistance” if UEFA wants full stadiums at Euro

04/07/2021 at 7:22 PM CEST

EFE

The Bavarian Prime Minister, the conservative Markus Söder, expressed his skepticism on Wednesday about the possibility that Munich should host the Eurocup matches with a large audience in the stadium and announced “resistance” in case UEFA dictates it.

“Honestly, right now I cannot imagine having to maneuver with a large audience,” Söder said, speaking to the private network RTL-ntv.

The Bayern Munich stadium will host three games of the group stage of the German team – against France, against Portugal and against Hungary -, in addition to one of the quarterfinals.

Should UEFA require that they be played with a large number of attendees, “it will face strong resistance from the German government,” Söder said.

So far, Söder has followed a line of maximum caution against the coronavirus and in Bavaria, restrictions on public life have been rigorously applied to curb contagion.

Since November, restaurants, leisure and culture have been closed throughout Germany, a situation to which non-essential commerce was added in December. There is no roadmap for de-escalation of these restrictions.

So far, 12.7% of the German population has received the first dose of the vaccine, while 5.5% of citizens also received the second.

The accumulated weekly incidence is 124 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. From the 100 cases, it is considered that special measures should be activated to stop the spread of COVID-19.