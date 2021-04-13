Bautista takes a step forward in Monte Carlo

The Castellón Roberto Bautista, seed number 9 of the Monte Carlo tournament, beat American Taylor Fritz 6-2, 7-5 and will face the American Tommy Paul in the second round.

For his part, the Chilean Cristian Garín got rid of the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime (7-6 (3) and 6-1), whom he overwhelmed in an impressive second set of a match that lasted more than two hours.

The also Spanish Pablo Carreño, seed number 12 of the tournament, showed his good form with a victory against the Italian Stefano Travaglia by 7-5 and 7-6 (4) after proclaiming himself champion in the ATP 250 in Marbella.