Bautista takes a beating to survive Cecchinato

Roberto Bautista defeats Ceccinato in Madrid

Roberto Bautista suffered a great deal during the ‘overtime’ that he spent in the Manolo Santana Stadium from the Caja Mágica after not closing in the second set.

With 6-5 and serve he had three match balls that he did not close, which led him to an additional agonizing time to defeat the Italian Marco Cecchinator by 6-2, 6-7 (3-7) and 7-5 in 2h. 29 ‘.

Exactly an hour after his last match point… @ BautistaAgut survives an inspired Cecchinato 6-2 6-7 (3) 7-5 to advance in Madrid! #MMOpen pic.twitter.com/1Vhmi9M5DD – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 4, 2021

Bautista, 33 years old and 11th ATP, will face this Wednesday, in a second round match, the American ‘gunner’ John isner, rested since Monday after beating Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-4, 7-6 (6).

