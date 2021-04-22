Bautista succumbs to Sinner

04/22/2021 at 3:36 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Roberto Bautista lost this Thursday in the round of 16 of the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy against Jannik Sinner (7-6 and 6-2), in his third defeat in just over a month against the young Italian.

The first set, lasting one hour and 14 minutes, was a battle with two lost services for each player and had to be decided on sudden death.

Baptist He enjoyed the very equal tie-break of up to three set balls, two to the rest and one to serve, at which point he conceded two mini-breaks in a row that Sinner, world number 19, did not miss to close the sleeve (11-9) with his serve.

The second set began with a new loss of the serve of the Castellón tennis player, the fifth seed of the tournament, still affected by the way in which the first set yielded.

Sinner, eleventh favorite, did not take his foot off the gas until he got another break to end up putting the final 6-2 on the scoreboard and being cited in the quarterfinals against the third seed in Barcelona, Andrey Rublev.

The 19-year-old transalpine has met three times in the last month with Baptist, number 11 in the ATP ranking, always achieving victory.