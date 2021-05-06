Bautista succumbs to Isner’s service

05/05/2021 at 8:57 PM CEST

The Spanish Roberto Bautista had a match point but ended up saying goodbye to the Mutua Madrid Open tennis by losing in the second round match against the American John Isner, who signed 32 aces to win in three sets (6-4, 6-7 (4) and 7-6 (6).

Roberto Bautista maintained a tough two-and-a-half hour bid with the American. He had a ball to win the duel in the tiebreaker of the third set. But Isner saved him. In the first one that the American had, he closed the triumph.

The Spanish tennis player could not repeat the victory he achieved months ago at the Miami Masters 1000, when he won his second match over Isner in the five games played between the two until Madrid.

Bautista, a finalist in 2021 in Doha and Montpellier, could not repeat in the Caja Mágica the performance achieved in 2014 when he reached the semifinals that he yielded to Nadal.

Isner takes another step in Madrid where he was a quarter-finalist on two of the eight previous occasions who played the Caja Mágica tournament. With only three tournaments run this season, the American will meet Russian Andrey Rublev, eighth seed, in the round of 16.