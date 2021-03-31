Bautista returns to Miami quarterfinals

Mar 30, 2021 at 8:32 PM CEST

Roberto Bautista, number 12 in the world, will play again, two years later, the quarterfinals of the Masters 1,000 in Miami after winning this Tuesday by 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6 (7) to American John Isner in 2 hours and 21 minutes of play.

A very tough battle that few could have foreseen after the clarity with which the Spanish tennis player won the first round.

Isner has a justified reputation as a sensational server, but the one who was masterful at the service in the first set was Bautista, who barely conceded two points to the American with his serve..

His effectiveness magnified the game of the Spanish, who scored the first set after breaking twice the serve of the American, winner of the tournament in 2018 and finalist in 2019.

But when everything seemed on track for Bautista, who returned to win his first two services in the second round, Isner’s reaction arrived, who in his first opportunity broke Bautista’s serve (2-3).

A blow for the Spanish player, who began to accuse the powerful services of Isner, who finished the game with 23 direct aces.

Bautista did not enjoy a ball of “break & rdquor; both in the second set, which fell on the side of the North American 4-6, and in the third, which was resolved in the “tie break & rdquor ;.

Decisive game in which Roberto Bautista, who this year has already reached the final in the Doha and Montpellier tournaments, showed greater mental strength than his rival.

The winning character allowed the Spanish to make up for the “minibreak & rdquor; who suffered on his first serve of the tie-break & rdquor; to end up winning 7-9 in the deciding game.

Bautista returns two years later to the quarterfinals of the Miami tournament, in which will face the winner of the duel between Russian Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world ranking, and American Frances Tiafoe.