Bautista resigns from Tokyo 2020

06/15/2021 at 3:27 PM CEST

The Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista He will not participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to “try to find a balance in the intense calendar” of tennis players, he said in a statement.

“It is being a very intense season both physically and mentally and, after discussing it and thinking it over carefully with my team, we have decided not to go to Tokyo,” he explained.

“The Olympic Games are a great event in which I have been fortunate to participate previously, I wish all the best to the Spanish tennis team and the entire national delegation in Tokyo,” he added.

The Castellonenese, current number ten in the ATP ranking, participated in the Rio 2016 Games, where he succumbed to the Argentine Del Potro in the quarterfinals.