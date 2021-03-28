Bautista reacts and goes back

03/28/2021 at 7:38 PM CEST

The Spanish Roberto Bautista reacted and traced the German Jan Lennard Struff (4-6, 6-3 and 6-2), to progress in the Miami Masters 1000 and reach the round of 16, where the American will be measured John isner.

Bautista, twelfth in the world and seventh favorite, needed an hour and 53 minutes to complete his climb against an opponent who took advantage of his good start to win the first set and take advantage.

The Spaniard, who had won three of the five previous encounters with the German, had to row. Bautista improved, went further and turned the situation around with authority.

Roberto Bautista, finalist this year in Doha and Montpellier, and with nine titles in his history although the last in 2019, in Doha will seek to match his best record in Miami, the quarterfinals, in the duel against the American John Isner, who beat the Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime thanks to two tie-breaks (7-6 (5) and 7-6 (5)).