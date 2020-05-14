▲ The coach of Paola Espinosa, Alejandra Orozco and Germán Sánchez, among others, assures that health is a priority in her proposal.Photo Conade

April of the River

La Jornada newspaper

Thursday, May 14, 2020, p. a12

Iván Bautista, the coach of the majority of divers who have won the Olympic position, revealed his intention to propose to the Jalisco authorities, where the measures before the Covid-19 are more strict, that his pupils can resume training at the beginning of June Given that there is already a date to return to the competition, the Olympic Selection World Cup, canceled last April and rescheduled to take place from February 21 to 28, 2021 at the same venue in Tokyo.

There is already something fixed and decisive regarding the date; I hope that the first week of June we can establish a strategy here at the Guadalajara Training Center to train in a very careful, semi-isolated, separate way, so that we are looking for the start of the season without losing so much physical shape and having about seven months to get well to the competition, he established in an interview the most successful technician of Mexican diving today.

I think it is a good time and we are going to propose that strategy, because it is important to, first, prepare the physical form and then the technique, remembering that here we train outdoors, then it is complicated by the cold, the rains; We want to anticipate a little bit and hope that by the second week of June at the latest, taking care of the whole part of working separately, without so many athletes, we are talking about priority athletes, he said in reference to the group among which are Paola Espinosa, Melany Hernández, Kevin Berlín, Alejandra Orozco, Iván García and Germán Sánchez.

He mentioned that the divers, until now working out at home, could train in a staggered manner by groups in the pit and at night in the gym, taking advantage of the fact that there are fewer people on the move around the Code Jalisco. The least contact between people and with utensils would be sought, only to do physical conditioning, with fewer devices, only with their own bodies.

He pointed out that divers and multidisciplinary team have respected the indications, followed the recommendations of the authorities and are waiting to return to the activity as indicated, because what we least want is contagion; we are well aware of that, so we would take the measures even exaggerated.

He was aware that in Jalisco anti -vid measures are stricter. Fortunately there have been fewer cases here, this is progressing and for that reason we could also start taking care of everything. It is a personal strategy, it is a proposal and in no way are we demanding; we are going to propose, to persuade and try to convince that we will be practicing with all the necessary measures, we could even be watching to ensure that they are certain.

Bautista has transmitted his intention to some of his athletes and in the next few days he will request the authorities, who need to value him, require reaching the governor’s ears so that they begin to contemplate the Olympic sector, for those who have possibilities, and that we organize ourselves to do a good job, to be able to take care of this pandemic, to help, but at the same time to start the season.

.