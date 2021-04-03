Bautista knocks down Medvedev at Miami Masters 1000 and reaches semifinals

The Spanish Roberto Bautista He won the world number two and the first favorite, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, to reach the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000 after sealing a clear victory by 6-4 and 6-2 after one hour and thirty-three minutes of play.

The seventh-seeded tennis player from Castellón caused the third defeat of the season for the 25-year-old Muscovite player, winner this year in Marseille and who, among his ten titles, had won the ATP Finals and three Masters 1000 tournaments.

Roberto Bautista, which at times managed to unhinge Medvedev, him has taken the measure of the number two in the world, finalist this year at the Australian Open, where he lost to the Serbian Novak Djokovic in his second assault on a big one. In 2019 he had lost the US Open final to Rafael Nadal.

Daniil Medvedev broke his racket in frustration after making a mistake in the first set of the match against Roberto Bautista

The Spanish player aims in Miami for the tenth title of his career and the first since he won in Doha in 2019.

In 2021 he has been a finalist in Doha and Montpellier, but the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the belgian David goffin, respectively, they took him away from success.

Baptist will play in the semifinals against the Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat the Kazakh in two sets Alexander Bublik by 7-6 (5) and 6-4.