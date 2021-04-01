Bautista knocks down Medvedev and is in Miami semifinals

Roberto Bautista during his duel against Medvedev in MIami / Getty Images

EFE | The Spanish Roberto Bautista beat the top seed, Russian Daniil Medvedev, to reach the Miami Masters 1000 semifinals after sealing a win for 4-6 and 2-6, after one hour and thirty-three minutes of the game.

The Spanish player, seventh seeded, caused the Muscovite player’s third defeat of the season, 25, winner this year in Marseille and among his ten titles, the ATP finals and three Masters 1000 stand out.

We’ll have a new Masters 1000 champion in Miami 💪 @ BautistaAgut powers past top-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-4 6-2 to book his spot in the semi-finals. #MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/1rkIIJ5ibb – Tennis TV (@TennisTV) April 1, 2021

Roberto Bautista has taken the measure of number two in the world, a finalist this year at the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. It was his second assault on a big one. In 2019 he lost the US Open to Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish player He aspires in Miami to the tenth title of his career and the first since he won in Doha in 2019.

In 2021 he was a finalist in Doha and Montpellier, but the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the Belgian David Goffin, respectively, separated him from success.

Baptist will play in the semifinals against the Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik in two sets 7-6 (5) and 6-4.