Bautista knocks down Medvedev

04/01/2021 at 7:17 AM CEST

EFE

The Spanish Roberto Bautista He beat the first favorite, the Russian Daniil Medvedev, to reach the semifinals of the Miami Masters 1000 after sealing a triumph by 4-6 and 2-6, after one hour and thirty-three minutes of the game.

The seventh-seeded Spanish player caused the third defeat of the season for the 25-year-old Muscovite player, who won this year in Marseille. Among his ten titles, the ATP finals and three Masters 1000 stand out.

Roberto Bautista has taken the measure of number two in the world, a finalist this year at the Australian Open, where he lost to Novak Djokovic. It was his second assault on a big one. In 2019 he lost the US Open to Rafael Nadal.

The Spanish player aspires in Miami to tenth title of his career and the first since he won in Doha in 2019. In 2021 he has been a finalist in Doha and Montpellier, but the Georgian Nikoloz Basilashvili and the Belgian David Goffin, respectively, separated him from success.

Bautista will play in the semifinals against Italian Jannik Sinner, who beat Kazakh Alexander Bublik in two sets 7-6 (5) and 6-4.