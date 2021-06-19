Bautista, invited to the Mallorca Championship

The last wild card for him Mallorca Championships has fallen into the hands of Roberto Bautista raising the bar for a luxury poster for its inaugural edition. The first ATP tournament on grass in Spain welcomes the world No. 10 who joins Novak Djokovic (1), in the doubles box, Daniil Medvedev (2 and Dominic Thiem (5) adding to the roster of an event that is capable of bringing together four tennis players among the top ten in the ATP ranking at the Mallorca Country Club.

Baptist will lead the Spanish representation in Santa Ponça together with Pablo Carreño, Pablo Andujar, Feliciano López or the Mallorcan Jaume munar. The 33-year-old from Castellón has returned to the Top-10 after his time at Roland Garros and the Mallorca Championships is a great opportunity to continue preparing for his participation in Wimbledon in the unbeatable conditions offered by the grass of the Mallorca Country Club.

The hero of the sixth salad bowl achieved by the Spanish Davis Cup team, winning the decisive point against Canada in the final, has an important track record on the circuit with nine titles in which the first of all stands out for having been precisely on grass. In 2014 Bautista inaugurated his record in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, expanding it with the triumphs in Stuttgart, Auckland on two occasions, Sofia, Chennai, Winston-Salem, Dubai and Doha.

Finally, the Mallorcan Jaume Munar and his teammate Marc López also accepted an invitation to the doubles draw. The 24-year-old local tennis player joins the experience of the Catalan player who has fourteen titles in this modality in which the Nitto ATP Finals (2012), Roland Garros and the Olympic gold with Rafa Nadal in Rio de Janeiro (2016) stand out. ).