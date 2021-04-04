Bautista, in Miami quarterfinals after saving a ‘match-ball’ against Isner

Roberto Bautista has advanced to the quarterfinals of Masters 1,000 on hard court of Miami (USA) after saving a ‘match-ball’ against the American John isner, author of 23 aces: 6-3, 4-6 and 7-6 (7) in 2h.18 ‘.

The Spanish tennis player, 32 years old and world No. 12, will seek a place in the semifinals against the Russian Daniil Medvedev, No. 2 in the ranking and first favorite of the tournament, who has surpassed the American in the eighth Frances Tiafoe (58th) by 6-4 and 6-3 after 1h.32 ‘of play.

The Bautista-Medvedev meeting is scheduled for the Spanish early morning from Wednesday to Thursday, not before 02:30.

Bautista once again gave a lesson in patience and determination on the court, very necessary virtues when one faces great servers like Isner, a true ‘bomber’ from his 208 centimeters tall.

The 35-year-old North American, world No. 28, stood 4-5 in the final tiebreak of the third set with two aces to close the match in his favor, but a powerful remainder allowed the Spanish to regain the minibreak (5-5).

Isner then made an ace to place himself with a match ball to the rest (5-6), but Bautista played with great courage, commanded with his blows from the bottom and finally lifted the situation with a forehand that his rival could no longer control (6 -6).

Isner also neutralized Roberto’s first match-ball with a direct serve (7-7), but then he sent a drive away and, then with his service, Bautista certified his victory in his second match point with 9-7 in the tiebreaker.

Roberto had the merit of eliminating a player especially inspired in recent years in this tournament, as Isner came to the clash against Roberto with 13 wins in his last 14 games in Miami, counting his 2018 title and his 2019 final, lost to Roger Federer, who is still the current champion because the 2020 edition was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Curiously, Isner had been Bautista’s executioner in the 2019 quarters, just after the Castellón’s triumph against Novak Djokovic in the round of 16.

Roberto, whose ninth and final ATP title fell to Doha’2019, has played two finals this season, but gave up in both against David Goffin (Montpellier) and Nikoloz Basilashvili (Doha), the latter after beating in the rounds prior to Andrey Rublev and Dominic Thiem, two established top-10s, the most select group in tennis to which Bautista also aspires to return this season.