Roberto Bautista qualified for the third round of the Miami Masters 1,000 after the absence due to the injury of his rival, the South African Lloyd Harris.

Therefore, the world number 12 debut in the third round next Sunday, when he faces Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff, With whom to fight to reach the round of 16, one step away from his best record in Miami: the quarters he reached in 2019 after beating Novak Djokovic.