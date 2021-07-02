Bautista flies into eighths

07/02/2021 at 6:17 PM CEST

The Spanish Roberto Bautista He qualified for the last 16 of the Wimbledon tournament this Friday for the fourth time in his career by defeating the German Dominik Koepfer by 7-5, 6-1 and 7-6 (4).

The Castellón tennis player, who played for the third consecutive day after his match against Miomir Kecmanovic resumed this Thursday, did not notice the ravages of physical effort and got rid of Koepfer in three contested sets.

The first was not without tension, where Bautista was three times ‘break’ down and Koepfer got to serve to score it, but in a spectacular comeback, the Spanish took the last three games to give a fundamental blow to the game.

Because the inertia of this served him to devastate in the second by a devastating 6-1 and, although, it seems that the match was already on the fast track, Koepfer, who gave war to Roger Federer in Paris, traced a ‘break ‘adverse in the first and came to have a set point and serve to go to the fourth.

But Bautista made another comeback. He escaped the German’s trap and in the tiebreaker he ended up tilting the game towards his side, getting closer and closer to the semifinals he defends in 2019.

At the moment he is already in the second week of the tournament and will return to court next Monday, to measure the winner of the duel between Canadian Denis Shapovalov and Briton Andy Murray, a match that will close the center court this Friday.