Bautista can’t beat Sinner in Dubai

03/17/2021 at 4:31 PM CET

Jannik Sinner, the promising 19-year-old Italian player, and the youngest among the world’s top 100, pushed away Spaniard Roberto Bautista for 6-4, 3-6 and 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament in Dubai.

The only Spaniard who was still in competition, of the five who started the tournament, fought for two hours and 26 minutes with Sinner, 32 from the ATP, who despite his youth already has two professional titles in his pocket.

The physical power of the Italian was imposed on the experience of the Spanish. The intense exchanges from the bottom and the powerful right of the transalpine were key in the resolution of a great duel between two authentic players.

In the first meeting between the two, Bautista, champion of this tournament in 2108 and ranked eleventh on the list, missed the first set in 40 minutes, when Sinner embroidered from his tennis to close the sleeve with a steal of service in the ninth game and two consecutive “aces” in the next one.

In the second set, Bautista’s experience began to show, and the Spanish took the game to long exchanges where he managed to control the transalpine more until breaking him in the eighth game (5-3) to get hold of this partial below.

The Spanish, a finalist in Montpellier and Doha so far this year, rested after the match against Mathew Ebden in which he only wore out for 28 minutes due to the withdrawal of the Australian with 4-1, moved his legs more quickly to try to wear down his rival from the bottom, a plot in which the Italian is still not able to show more solidity.

But the Spaniard did not have much fortune with his first serves and a break in the sixth game (4-2) gave Sinner wings, that although he then let his serve escape, he returned to find stability to take advantage of his physical power and drown the Spanish.

Sinner will face the winner of the duel between Italian Lorenzo Sonego and Russian Aslan Karatsev.